ASL is part of an expanded focus on disability & accessibility

Students in Daniel Maier’s ASL 102 course are among the first cohort able to fulfill their Princeton language requirement with American Sign Language, which is now the basis of five ASL language courses at the University. Princeton also offers the class “American Deaf Culture.”

The ASL classes, sponsored by the Program in Linguistics, are part of an expanded focus on disability, accessibility and inclusion across the University, including Princeton’s physical campus and digital assets, services and programs for students, and new academic programs.

Once students are seated and settled in their Green Hall classroom, the room goes quiet for nearly an hour as they learn to speak and understand their new language by communicating with their hands and facial expressions.

A typical class consists of reviewing the assigned readings, clarifying questions and concerns, and breaking into groups to show they understand the material. The session ends with some “speed signing” to improve skills.

Daniel Maier (left) teaches the class ASL 102 in Green Hall. Maier says: “This is a treatment of a sign language on the same level of other world languages. Princeton’s expansion of the ASL program to satisfy language requirements is an important message to be sending.”

(Photo by Denise Applewhite)

Maier, who recently joined the Princeton faculty as part of an expansion of the ASL program at the University, said he hopes the students will continue, beyond Princeton, “with a better understanding of the richness and complexity of ASL and a better understanding of Deaf people and the issues that impact them.”

“For me, this moment is a validation,” said Maier, a sign language linguist who is a lecturer in The Humanities Council. “This is a treatment of a sign language on the same level of other world languages. Princeton’s expansion of the ASL program to satisfy language requirements is an important message to be sending.”

“The Princeton students I have seen so far are passionate, gifted and invested in learning,” he said, and some have taken their lessons beyond the classroom. Paige Landry, a first-year student from Worcester, Massachusetts, who plans to major in ecology and evolutionary biology, said she was able to communicate better with Deaf customers at a restaurant near her hometown where she waitresses during school breaks. ASL, she said, “helps make the world more accessible.”

Noah Buchholz joined the Princeton faculty in 2018 to teach the University’s first for-credit ASL class. Before then, ASL classes were non-credit. This year, Buchholz is also teaching the Deaf culture class, LIN215.

“It is my hope that the American Deaf Culture and ASL courses will help students become more aware of Deaf and disability issues around the world,” said Buchholz, a lecturer in the Humanities Council and the Program in Linguistics. “This is very important because in many conversations on diversity and inclusion, disability is either kept in the margins or completely neglected. I strongly believe that we cannot achieve transformative diversity if we do not include disabled people in our vision of diversity.”

The expansion of the program has drawn praise from former students, including Class of 2017 graduate Colin Lualdi, who is Deaf and founded the student ASL club. Lualdi said Buchholz has made real impact at Princeton: “We would not be where we are now if it were not for him, indeed.”

“Princeton embracing sign language and Deaf culture is a powerful asset,” Buchholz said. “This pushes academia to acknowledge Deaf people’s culture and language. Hopefully, this will lead mainstream society to become more inclusive of Deaf people as well as disabled people in general.”

For more than 15 years, the Office of Disability Services (ODS) has facilitated accommodations to support students with physical and mental impairments. ODS also serves as a resource to administrative and academic departments, faculty, staff and campus visitors with disabilities. ODS staff aim to provide personalized services so students can fully access academic and campus life, and thrive during their time at Princeton.

ODS recently launched ACCOMMODATE, a new online tool that aims to make the disability accommodation process easier for students and the faculty who assist in implementing some of their approved accommodations. The system improves and simplifies student disability services processes, creates efficiencies for students, eliminates paper transactions, reduces email exchanges, and provides students with disabilities access to their records at any time.