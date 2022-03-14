Supreme Court allows dirty laundry out in sexist, racist Police Director case

The state Supreme Court ruled that officials must disclose the contents of the internal affairs report on former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove, who was forced to resign after officers in his department confirmed that he routinely used the n-word to describe African-Americans, and the c-word to describe women.

The civilian head of the police force for more than two decades, Cosgrove got fired for using racist and sexist language to refer to employees on multiple occasions after officials who conducted an internal affairs investigation released their conclusions on April 16, 2019.

A copy of that Union County Prosecutor’s Office report was requested by Richard Rivera, the former chairperson of the New Jersey State Human Relations Council and a co-founder of the National Coalition of Latino Officers, but his request was denied.

The City of Elizabeth intervened in the suit and vigorously defended the prosecutor’s denial of access.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the city stressed the importance of confidentiality, based on witnesses’ expectations of privacy and the risk that disclosure could make employees less likely to report workplace policy violations in the future.

In a decision written by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, the top court said internal affairs reports “should be disclosed under the common law right of access –subject to appropriate redactions –when interests that favor disclosure outweigh concerns for confidentiality.”

The unanimous decision is a victory for transparency advocates throughout the state who have long pushed for greater access to police internal affairs files, which departments have generally shielded from public view.

CJ Griffin, the attorney who won the case, credited her client, “who has also devoted his life to police transparency and ending corruption.”

I couldn't have won today's decision without the perfect Plaintiff: @WNYRICH, who has also devoted his life to police transparency and ending corruption. Watch this documentary to see how much of a badass he is:https://t.co/ELaWKmYvUc — CJ Griffin (@CJGriffinEsq) March 14, 2022

Griffin said the ruling should help open internal affairs records in at least the most egregious cases of police misconduct.

Griffin also said the decision sets a bar for why such records should be disclosed, unlike previous precedents, which outlined reasons supporting non-disclosure.

“Maybe we’re not going to get the records that are like ‘so-and-so was punished because they were tardy,’ but we’re going to get the ones that are about excessive force and discrimination and cases like this,” Griffin said. “We will have to keep litigating because police departments are so secretive. But I think this decision is going to go a long way to opening these records.”

Griffin is the director of the Justice Gary S. Stein Public Interest Center at Pashman Stein Walder Hayden (Stein Public Interest Center). Established in 2019, the Stein Public Interest Center is dedicated to a broad range of public interest impact litigation and appellate advocacy that advances social, racial, and economic justice; protects civil liberties and constitutional rights; and promotes an open and transparent government.

Her legal practice focuses on media law, appellate advocacy, employment, criminal defense and cannabis law and Griffin has earned a reputation in the state as one of the leading attorneys representing media companies, nonprofit organizations and citizens in Open Public Records Act (OPRA) litigations.

Another attorney who represented several Elizabeth employees in whistleblower suits revealed that Cosgrove commonly used racist and misogynist slurs in the company of his subordinates.

Elizabeth’s longtime police director was a key fundraiser for Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage, who refused to fire him until then-New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal insisted that Cosgrove resign.

Former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove (left) and Mayor Chris Bollwage (right)

Bollwage has not commented on the case, but he draws a significant amount of political power from his relationship with the Elizabeth police, who are among the most violent in New Jersey.

Elizabeth Police records show that officers in the city use force more often than 90 percent of the departments in the state, a higher rate than in Newark, Jersey City, or Paterson. Those same records also show that police violence lands disproportionately on African-Americans.

Residents say excessive force complaints are ignored by the police department, which has not upheld a case against any officers in years.

“Over the last three years, 21 people have formally complained of excessive force by police officers in Elizabeth, 16 have made allegations of wrongful arrests, entry and searches, and 10 have accused cops of committing various crimes, records show,” said a 2019 Star Ledger report. “During that same period, Elizabeth officers were charged with sex assault, beating a handcuffed man and driving drunk, among other wrongdoing that led to indictments and at least one guilty plea.”

That story said in 2016, 2017 and 2018, internal affairs investigators failed to substantiate a single claim of serious wrongdoing by police.

Bollwage blamed Police Chief John Brennan for sloppy internal investigations and playing favorites in their inquiries, but Brennan said Cosgrove was responsible.