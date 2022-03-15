Math whiz killed by Russian war, as world views barbaric attacks continue

Yulia Zdanovskaya, a 21-year old mathematician, was killed on March 8th, 2022 during a Russian forces attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine.

In 2017, Yulia represented Ukraine at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad and won a silver medal at the competition.

Her death was confirmed by the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

She was mourned by Bill Browder, who said Zdanovskaya, “was murdered by Putin.”

Yulia Zdanovskaya, 21 year old Ukrainian math student and 2017 winner of the European math Olympiad was murdered by Putin yesterday in a Russian rocket attack on Kharkiv. RIP Yulia. And the many other ‘Julia’s’. Such a heartbreaking waste. https://t.co/sefRRxSDa5 — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) March 9, 2022

“A talented pupil and student who has always inspired her comrades and teachers to act decisively and fairly, a participant in many prestigious competitions in mathematics and computer science, an ideological inspirer, founder and teacher of the programming direction of one of the best student circles in the city of Kyiv” Kvanta “, – said in Ukrainian Physics and Mathematics Lyceum, which the girl had previously graduated from.

“A brilliant young woman robbed of a bright future. Gone, but not forgotten,” said Professor Anthony Bonato, of Ryerson University. “Every March 8 will be Yulia Zdanovskaya Day for me.”