People who probably should not have firearms are frequently gun buyers

As might be expected, most gun owners say they feel safer with a firearm in their household than they would without a weapon, but researchers are finding that what makes someone feel more secure could be the very thing that puts them in danger.

A Rutgers University study concluded that people who bought firearms during the COVID-19 pandemic and national surge in firearm sales tend to be more sensitive to threats and have less emotional and impulse control than other firearm owners.

In the Rutgers study, which was published in the November 2021 journal Science and Social Medicine, the researchers surveyed 3,500 adults in the United States, 32 percent of whom owned a firearm.

While firearm owners in general still reported less emotional control and impulse control than those who did not own firearms, they were less sensitive to threats and fear.

Disinhibition, the inability to inhibit inappropriate behavior, is often seen in frontal-temporal degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke victims.

Behavioral disinhibition leads to social and emotional impairments, including impulsive behavior and disregard for social conventions, which suggests that a significant number of gun buyers are people who probably should not have an easy way of killing others.

“We focused on those who purchased firearms during a time of substantial stress with the COVID-19 pandemic, a contentious election and a large racial justice movement following the death of George Floyd,” said co-author Taylor R. Rodriguez, a member of the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, based at Rutgers. “People who are sensitive to threats such as these and who have difficulties with impulse control are buying firearms at a greater rate during this unprecedented time.”

The study also indicates that those who plan to purchase firearms in the near future are also prone to poor impulse and emotional control, which may drive decisions like firearm purchasing.

“Even though we know that firearm access increases the risk for a host of dangerous outcomes, it may be that purchasing firearms provided these individuals with a sense of safety and control,” Rodriguez said.

The Rutgers research highlights the need to examine the personality traits of those who purchase firearms in order to get a better understanding of these surges in firearm sales.

“We are living through stressful, uncertain times, and individuals who tend to be on the lookout for threats and who make rash decisions may be coping with that by purchasing firearms,” says co-author Joye C. Anestis, an associate professor at Rutgers School of Public Health. “Research on firearm ownership has historically overlooked personality as a factor in understanding who purchases firearms and why. Our findings highlight the need to change that practice.”