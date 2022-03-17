Drone footage shows Russian troops shooting a civilian with his hands up

Video from a drone camera captured the apparent killing of a civilian by Russian soldiers near Kiev, as suspicions of war crimes in Ukraine are growing stronger.

The footage, obtained from a Ukrainian man whose identity is being kept anonymous by German broadcaster ZDF, shows several cars making sudden U-turns as the drivers see Russian soldiers emerging from a tank parked on the edge of a highway.

Drone footage published by German public broadcaster ZDF’s Frontal program shows a person pulling up to the side of a highway on the outskirts of Kyiv and getting out of his car. He can be seen raising his arms before falling to the ground.

The drone operator, who was not identified for security reasons, told journalists that he was “observing Russian tank positions” on the road as part of a volunteer resistance brigade in Ukraine.

“The driver got out of the car, raised his hands, and was shot by Russian soldiers,” the drone operator said.

As two other cars speed off, a small silver one instead comes to a stop in front of another car that already appears to be riddled with bullets and with its doors open. The driver gets out and runs around his car with his hands clearly held high — just to collapse, clutching his chest, within seconds.

#Putin spricht von einer Spezialaktion in der #Ukraine, die sich nicht gegen Zivilisten richte. Eine Drohne filmte allerdings wenige Kilometer westlich von Kiew, wie ein Zivilist von offenbar russischen Soldaten erschossen wird. #ZDFfrontal exklusiv, mehr zum Krieg 21.15 Uhr @ZDF pic.twitter.com/1FDdD7v9Ww — frontal (@ZDFfrontal) March 15, 2022 The message above is in German but it translates to: #Putin speaks of a special action in #Ukraine that is not aimed at civilians. However, a drone filmed a few kilometers west of Kyiv how a civilian was shot dead by apparently Russian soldiers. #ZDFfrontal exclusive, more about the war 9:15 p.m.

A subsequent video clip shows a number of Russian soldiers emerging from positions in the woods. Those troops drag the dead man’s body off.

ZDF Frontal reported the footage was captured on March 7, 2022, at an area northwest of Kyiv at just after 2pm in the afternoon.

The perpetrators appear to be Russian soldiers.

NJTODAY could not independently verify the footage, but it comes amid other reports of unarmed civilians and journalists allegedly being shot dead by Russian troops as they carry out their land, air and sea invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in its so-called “special military operation” amid serious accusations of war crimes.

Russia targeted a maternity hospital in Mariupol, where at least four people were killed as a result, including a six-year-old girl. Russian forces shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people including children.

In Kyiv, where two people were killed on Tuesday after apartment buildings were hit by an airstrike, residents are preparing for a strict new curfew amid fears Russia could step up its assault.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said on Monday he fears 20,000 people have died as a result of repeated ceasefires failing to hold in the Black Sea city. Ukraine accused Russia of breaching the ceasefire while Moscow claimed Ukraine was using civilians as shields.

Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev became at least the fourth general killed during the invasion when he died on Tuesday, during the storming of Ukraine’s most devastated city, Mariupol, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko — who later posted a photo of the body.

Mityaev, 46, was in command of the 150th motorized rifle division, which he had led since 2020. Before the invasion of Ukraine, the division was deployed in the Rostov region, at the border with Ukraine.