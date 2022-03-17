Russian Federation kicked out of the Council of Europe for invading Ukraine

In an unprecedented move taken in response to its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is no longer part of the Council of Europe (COE), as the continent’s leading human rights monitor organization expelled the world’s largest country by area, from the body, ending a 26-year relationship.

The 47-nation organization’s committee of ministers said in statement that “the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today.”

After the decision, members of the COE went outside the organization’s headquarters in Strasbourg and lowered the Russian flag.

“Russia’s actions alone have led to this outcome,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said. “We sincerely hope that Russia will one day return to the ideals of peace and democracy and regain its membership.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused NATO and EU members in the COE of “abusing their majority in the council, eventually transforming it into a tool for anti-Russian policy.”

Ukraine is a COE member state.

Its foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said there was “no place for Russia in European bodies as it wages a barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine and commits multiple war crimes.”

President of the Council of Europe’s assembly Tiny Kox

“We are sad that today we had to ask to expel a state which has been a member of our organization for over 25 years, but I’m glad that we dared to do it,” said Tiny Kox, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. “There is no place in this organization for those who cross red lines.”

Kox said his organization “remains on the side of the victims of this unprovoked war of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and all our thoughts are now with the Ukrainian people.”

Member nations also spoke out. “Russia’s actions alone have led to this outcome,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said. “We sincerely hope that Russia will one day return to the ideals of peace and democracy, and regain its membership.”

Earlier this week, the group’s parliamentary assembly already initiated the process of expulsion and unanimously backed that Russia would be kicked out.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted Wednesday that it would have left the body regardless. In an interview with Russian broadcaster RBK, he accused NATO and EU countries of “abusing their majority in the council, eventually transforming it into a tool for anti-Russian policy.” Ukraine is also a member of the Council of Europe.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba immediately welcomed the decision, tweeting that there was “no place for Russia in European bodies as it wages a barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine and commits multiple war crimes.”

The Assembly also said it is deeply disturbed by evidence of serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including attacks against civilian targets and humanitarian corridors, “indiscriminate use of artillery, missiles, and bombing” as well as hostage-taking.

Expressing shock at the “reckless attacks” by Russian armed forces on nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the COE accordingly supports “all efforts aimed at ensuring accountability.”