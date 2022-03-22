Senate panel considers Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

As the Senate Judiciary Committee began hearings to consider Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, it became obvious that virtually all Republicans will oppose her.

That’s because over the past century, the Supreme Court is a political football as it has extended its jurisdiction into a wide range of political issues that lawmakers have refused to address.

In 1987, President Reagan nominated Robert Bork to the Supreme Court after Justice Lewis Powell announced his retirement.

Bork’s nomination precipitated unprecedented media attention and efforts by interest groups to mobilize opposition to his confirmation, due to his criticisms of the Warren and Burger courts’ interpretations of the Constitution, especially of the First Amendment and the constitutional right to privacy.

Bork was also criticized over his role in the Saturday Night Massacre.

From 1973 to 1977, he served as Solicitor General under President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford, successfully arguing several cases before the Supreme Court.

In October 1973, Bork became acting U.S. Attorney General after Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus chose to resign rather than fire Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was investigating the Watergate scandal.

Unlike the principled men before him, Bork carried out Nixon’s order.