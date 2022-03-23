Rahway’s Casey Probus to challenge incumbent Mayor Raymond Giacobbe

Casey Probus will challenge Mayor Raymond Giacobbe in the June 2022 Democratic primary, and observers are wondering who will be seeking City Council seats on her ‘One United Rahway’ team.

Casey Probus

Probus was born and raised in the city, where she lives with her daughter, an elementary school student. Taxes on the home she has owned for the last six years are over $9,000 per year.

The 36-year-old Murray Street resident has been unaffiliated with either party even though the city has been through a few intraparty scrapes.

She registered to vote on June 18, 2010—ten days after Renee Bridges Thrash gave Mayor Richard Proctor a run for his money in a contested primary that also featured city resident Lisa McCormick and Roselle pastor Charles Mitchell closely losing to longtime incumbents County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi and Sheriff Ralph Froehlich.

Probus also sat out the contested 2014 mayoral race, the 2016 presidential battle between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, McCormick’s 2018 run against corrupt Senator Robert Menendez and the 2020 presidential primary, when civil rights legend Larry Hamm challenged Cory Booker.

Probus attended Rahway public schools where she was a part of the 2003 state championship girls basketball team. She currently works as a union mechanic and a lead of an Employee Resource Group.

Probus says her One United Rahway team will make the focus of their campaign to be proper financial management, environmental sustainability, and uniting the community.

“My team and I will display the city finances transparently and detail a financial plan for the present and future,” Probus said. “Rahway needs to be more accessible, affordable, and viable for current residents and potential residents who want to call Rahway home, for entrepreneurs who want to initiate businesses here and for visitors of our great city.”

A healthy democracy allows the space for different perspectives, Probus said.

The more diverse life experiences and ideas that are sitting at the table, provide for healthier, smarter, and better solutions to problems.

“As a single mother, union member, homeowner, and volunteer, I have seen first hand the strength of our community and the lack of focus on the long-term residents of Rahway,” Probus said. “That is why I have decided to seek the Democratic nomination for mayor of Rahway, to create a united Rahway that puts residents first.”

Probus said she will announce her One United Rahway council slate soon.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support that I have already received upon the declaration of my candidacy,” Probus said. “I look forward to introducing the rest of our team and we have already started to spread our message of prudent financial stewardship, sustainability, and unity.”

The Democratic Primary Election is June 7, 2022, and candidate petitions must be filed with the City Clerk by 4 p.m. on April 4.