Amid privacy concerns, the facial recognition tech lobby spends big

By William Gavin | OpenSecrets

Privacy advocates are concerned but at least 32 companies and organizations lobbied Congress, federal departments and the White House on facial recognition and biometric technology in 2021, according to Lobbying Disclosure Act filings.

Facial recognition, the controversial technology that allows corporations and governments to identify a person from photos or videos within a database, has been the subject of fierce debate and legislation due to privacy concerns.

Several bills, including the 2019 Commercial Facial Recognition Privacy Act and the 2020 Ethical Use of Facial Recognition Act, have been introduced but failed to make headway in Congress. In June 2021 several legislators, including Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), reintroduced The Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act after reports that nearly 2,000 public agencies had used the technology and half of U.S. adults are in facial recognition databases.

Currently, 10 federal agencies use facial recognition technology, although the Department of the Treasury is moving away from the technology following pushback. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote to the Department of Labor requesting the agency help states move away from the technology on Feb. 14.

“While combating fraud and identity theft must remain a top priority, we cannot compromise claimant privacy in the process,” they wrote. “Facial recognition technology not only raises serious privacy and civil liberties concerns, but many facial recognition technologies are biased in ways that negatively impact vulnerable groups, including people of color, women and seniors.”

“We do not have to forgo privacy and justice for safety,” Markey said in a press release at the time. “This legislation is about rooting out systemic racism and stopping invasive technologies from becoming irreversibly imbedded in our society.”

At least 32 companies lobbied Congress on this technology in 2021, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Amazon.com Inc and Meta Inc., the new name adopted by Facebook in a recent rebrand.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spent over $66.3 million total on lobbying in 2021, Meta spent over $20 million, and Amazon spent over $20.5 million. Each of the companies paid for lobbying on dozens of issues in 2021, including facial recognition technology.

The lobbying disclosures do not break down how much of that spending went to lobbying on each issue, making it difficult to calculate how much was spent on facial recognition specifically.

Clearview AI, which claims to have the world’s largest facial network, spent $120,000 on lobbying related to artificial intelligence and facial recognition in 2021.

Clearview told investors the company is on track to have 100 billion facial photos in its database before the end of the year, according to a presentation obtained by The Washington Post earlier this month.

The company further told investors this would allow the company to guarantee that “almost everyone in the world will be identifiable.”

AlClear LLC, which owns and operates the security biometrics services CLEAR, spent just over $1 million hiring firms to lobby Congress on biometric identification, facial recognition and other issues. Ideal Innovations Inc., which touts its use of biometric technology, paid the Consillo Group $114,000 in 2021 to lobby Congress on issues including facial recognition.

Law enforcement agencies have a vested interest in facial recognition technology, primarily as a tool to narrow down lists of suspects and have faced criticism for their use of the technology.

After purchasing Ring in 2018, Amazon has created over 1,800 partnerships with local law enforcement, allowing them to request video from Ring users without getting a warrant, according to an investigation by The Guardian last year.

The investigation found that local law enforcement had made over 22,000 requests for content from Ring cameras between 2020 and April 2021.

At least four law enforcement organizations lobbied on facial recognition. The Major Cities Chiefs paid a single lobbyist $120,000 for work on several dozen issues, including facial recognition in 2021, while the Major County Sheriffs of America spent $80,000 hirings firms to lobby on over a dozen issues including facial recognition.

Additionally, the International Association of Chiefs of Police paid firms $40,000 for 2021 lobbying covering over a dozen issues, including facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence regulations, and the National Sheriffs’ Association paid Ervin Graves Strategy Group LLC $30,000 on work including facial recognition.

Several companies that don’t specialize in facial recognition, such as Microsoft Inc. and IBM Corp. also lobbied on the technology.

IBM, which said it would leave the facial recognition business in June 2020, noted facial recognition policy alongside dozens of other issues it spent $4.8 million lobbying on in 2021. In total, Microsoft spent over $10 million lobbying in 2021, with around $1.1 million spent on firms focusing on facial recognition technology and other issues.

Civil rights organizations including the Lawyer Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Amnesty International USA and the Free Press Action Fund also lobbied against facial recognition.

Notably, the American Civil Liberties Union included the technology in its laundry list of issues the organization lobbied on during the first three quarters of the year, spending about $1.3 million in total during that time. The NAACP spent $145,000 lobbying on several dozen issues, including facial recognition, between July and December 2021.



