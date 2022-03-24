Greenpeace fighting Putin’s Ukraine war at Russian oil tanker in New York

Two Greenpeace USA boats protested the New York City arrival of a 50,000-ton oil tanker carrying an estimated $34 million worth of Russian fossil fuel products, the profits from which will go toward financing Vladimir Putin’s horrific war in Ukraine.

The Greenpeace activists held up signs that read ‘Oil Fuels War’ to bear witness to the tanker carrying Russian oil in New York waters before the end of a 45 day grace period allowed by President Joe Biden when he banned imports of Russian oil and gas on March 8.

As of March 22, 2022, Greenpeace reported that at least 12 tankers have either arrived in or are actively headed to the United States after leaving Russian ports. The organization’s activists have also blocked ships delivering Russian fuel in Europe.

“In week four of Putin’s war, there are still ships arriving in Europe and America from Russia, carrying oil that is financing the ongoing invasion in Ukraine,” said Lisa McCormick, a New Jersey environmentalist. “

European countries have announced plans to reduce dependence on Russian energy but they continue to buy from Russian oil and gas companies, the largest of which are controlled by President Vladimir Putin.

“The history of oil is war. The oil and gas companies that are responsible for our skyrocketing gas prices are the same companies that are fueling conflicts and death around the globe,” said Anusha Narayanan, climate campaign director at Greenpeace USA.

“A more peaceful, livable, and equal future depends on breaking our addiction to volatile and conflict-driven fossil fuels,” said Narayanan. “True energy independence can only come from renewable energy.”

“We need an all-out mobilization to build renewable energy in the U.S. and around the world,” said Narayanan. “President Biden must start by using the Defense Production Act to ramp up the delivery of renewable and energy-efficient equipment to Europe.”

While the tanker came from a Russian port and it is carrying Russian fossil fuel products, it is sailing under the flag of Greece.

Alexandra Mesare, program director of Greenpeace Greece said, “We call on the Greek government and all Greek businesses to urgently move away from using and handling fossil fuels.”

The other dozen ships carrying Russian fossil fuel products that have or are expected to arrive within Biden’s “grace period” as invading military forces and private mercenaries are brutally slaughtering Ukrainian soldiers and civilians on sovereign territory are:

NORSE ANTWERP (bulk carrier) is currently at the Port of Wilmington, NC, arrived on March 18

MINERVA VIRGO (oil/chemical tanker) is currently at port in New York City, arrived on March22

VILAMOURA (crude oil tanker) is currently anchored off of Delaware City

KRONVIKEN (crude oil tanker) is currently anchored off of Houston

JAG LYALL (crude oil tanker) is currently anchored off of Long Beach, CA

RIVERSIDE (crude oil tanker) is reporting destination as St Charles, FL, ETA March 22

DUBAI BEAUTY (crude oil tanker) is reporting destination as Corpus Christi, TX, ETA March 23

DALI (oil products tanker) is reporting destination as Port of Southwest Pass, LA, ETA March 28

BEIJING SPIRIT (crude oil tanker) is reporting destination as Philadelphia, PA, ETA March 28

MINERVA ELLIE (crude oil tanker) is reporting destination as St Charles, ETA April 2

BALLA (crude oil tanker) is reporting destination as Los Angeles, ETA April 3

IRIDESCENT (crude oil tanker) is reporting destination as Delaware City, ETA April 6

The oil and gas companies that are responsible for skyrocketing gas prices are the same companies America’s government is allowing these ships to deliver products that are fueling conflicts and death around the globe.

Biden and European allies this week are expected to announce new sanctions.

So far, Russia has continued to meet its contractual obligations to Western gas and oil consumers — even as it has touted reorienting its energy export toward China. Moscow also recently added the U.S., the United Kingdom and the entire European Union to its growing list of “unfriendly countries.”

Russian leaders have also hinted at more severe consequences as members of the EU bloc have sought — thus far unsuccessfully — to impose an outright embargo on Russian imports.

In a speech before the Russian Duma on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak warned of a potential “collapse” in energy markets — predicting prices would skyrocket as Russian exports stalled.