Union Township police probe gunfire

A quiet suburban neighborhood was rocked by gunshots but police have few clues about who did the shooting or why the attack was

At about 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, police officers responded to the 2600 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Union Township after receiving several 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired.

The responding officers discovered several shell casings at the scene and a home that was shot, which was occupied at the time of the shooting but none of the occupants were struck by gunfire or sustained any injuries.

Captain Pietro DiGena said that it appears as if the home was targeted but the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The Union County Sheriff’s Crime Scene unit responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation. The case has been assigned to Detective Odete Mirao, and police have asked anyone with information to contact her at (908) 851-5000.