Union Township police probe gunfire

Posted byatomtabloidPosted inNews you should know

A quiet suburban neighborhood was rocked by gunshots but police have few clues about who did the shooting or why the attack was

At about 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, police officers responded to the 2600 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Union Township after receiving several 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired.

The responding officers discovered several shell casings at the scene and a home that was shot, which was occupied at the time of the shooting but none of the occupants were struck by gunfire or sustained any injuries.

Captain Pietro DiGena said that it appears as if the home was targeted but the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The Union County Sheriff’s Crime Scene unit responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation. The case has been assigned to Detective Odete Mirao, and police have asked anyone with information to contact her at (908) 851-5000.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: