New Jersey students registering for CyberStart America competition

The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell is calling on high school students throughout the state to register for this year’s CyberStart America competition by the April 27 deadline.

Organizers say CyberStart America is the most enjoyable way to discover your talent, advance your skills and win scholarships in cybersecurity.

More than 2,800 New Jersey students have already signed up, making the Garden State fourth in the nation in total number of registered participants.

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and SANS Institute sponsor this annual online cybersecurity talent search and competition.

The program invites students in grades nine through 12 to develop their cybersecurity and computer science abilities while competing for prizes and recognition for their schools, as well as individual scholarships. There is no cost to participate.

“Cyber threats have a resounding impact on both our individual and national security,” said Laurie R. Doran, Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, which leads the State’s cybersecurity efforts through the NJCCIC.

“Nurturing future generations of cybersecurity professionals protects the devices, networks and infrastructure we all rely on to live, learn and work. CyberStart America offers students an invaluable platform to explore their interests in cybersecurity and career paths they can pursue to help keep their communities secure,” said Doran.

CyberStart America registration provides students access to the online CyberStart game. Competitors work on their own or in collaboration with their class or school club to solve cybersecurity-related puzzles.

The game exposes students to such topics as code breaking, programming, networking and digital forensics. Students and teachers can learn all they need to know in the game, so those with any level of experience and knowledge in cybersecurity are welcome to play.

New Jersey participation reached 2,188 high school students in last year’s CyberStart America competition, with 585 students making the national finals.

“Our State has demand for cybersecurity professionals, with the latest numbers showing over 13,000 cybersecurity job openings,” said NJCCIC Director Michael Geraghty. “This program offers a leadership opportunity for high school students that can open the door to new interests and exciting careers.”

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation anticipates awarding the top 1,000 CyberStart America players a scholarship for the SANS Foundation course and one attempt at the GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies certification valued at over $3,000.

A limited number of top performers in the GFACT certification exam will have the chance to apply for further scholarships to cover additional SANS training courses and certifications.

The overall scholarship competition includes community-specific awards and support to acknowledge and encourage participation from young women and Junior ROTC cadets.

Students can play the CyberStart game and invite friends to join them by the registration deadline. Top scorers will receive invitations to apply for scholarships April 29, with an application deadline of May 13. Scholarship winners will be announced June 1.

Complete details on CyberStart America are available at www.cyberstartamerica.org.