Applebee’s slave labor plan exposed,

An Applebee’s executive told company officials that skyrocketing gas prices and inflation could be used as leverage to reduce wages for underpaid workers who are living paycheck to paycheck, revealing that corporate America is pursuing the restoration of slavery.

A copy of the leaked internal email was posted on Reddit showing that Wayne Pankratz, the executive director of operations for American Franchise Capital, which owns 50 of the American bistro restaurants in Midwestern states, told managers of the food chain that employees and applicants are economically hurting, which he saw as an ‘advantage.’

The Applebee’s email suggested that rising gas prices could be an “advantage” if the company slashed wages among workers who now earn an average hourly wage of $11.76 an hour, an amount that is far below the average hourly pay of $17.22 an hour earned by people working in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the most recent government data.

Pankratz shared a sinister view that explains why so many Americans are struggling to get by while the nation’s wealth has seen dramatic increases. A review of political donations from the company showed that New Jersey’s senior US Senator, Robert Menendez, was among the top 25 recipients of campaign cash from the corporation.

Wages in the sector have jumped by 14% from a year earlier, but even making $24,000 to $36,000 per year, it is nearly impossible for people to make ends meet.

“Most of our employee base and potential employee base live paycheck to paycheck,” said Pankratz in the email. “Any increase in gas prices cuts into their disposable income.”

This week, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey and the rest of the continental United States was $4.243 as of March 26, 2022, while Los Angeles hit a record $6.011, according to the AAA Gas Price Index.

Since the pandemic began, workplaces have increased remote and hybrid work arrangements, e-commerce has surged, and the availability of telemedicine and telehealth services has greatly expanded.

Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, the U.S. economy is doing well on several fronts, but those high points usually impact wealthy people more than those who are not on the top of any economic ladders. For working people, things are pretty tough.

The labor market abruptly ended a job-creating streak that rang up 113 months straight months in a row of employment growth, more than twice the previous record for the post-World War II era, when the coronavirus pandemic necessitated shutdowns.

The unemployment rate in November 2019 was 3.5%, a level not seen since the 1960s. Gains on the jobs front are also reflected in household incomes, which have rebounded in recent years.

Total Federal Reserve Banks’ assets as of December 31, 2021, were approximately $8.8 trillion, an increase of $1.4 trillion from the previous year. The S&P 500 index reached new all-time highs as the national unemployment rate, 3.8 percent, edged down slightly over the month and was 2.4 points lower than in February 2021.

But not all economic indicators appear promising. Household incomes have grown only modestly in this century, and household wealth has not returned to its pre-recession level. Economic inequality, whether measured through the gaps in income or wealth between richer and poorer households, continues to widen.