Book bans are unAmerican but US Republicans are pushing them again

School districts and Republican-controlled state legislatures are rapidly intensifying efforts to ban certain books about race, colonialism, sex and gender identity from public classrooms and libraries.

The American Library Association has seen an “unprecedented volume of challenges” to books, most of which have centered on material examining race and sexual identities, although banning a book because of its content is exactly the type of action one would expect from a Castro regime — not something that would happen in a freedom-loving democracy.

Among the books that have already removed from some libraries are: Anger is a Gift, Blended, Lily & Dunkin, Monday’s Not Coming, The Hate U Give, This One Summer – graphic novel, Trans Mission: My Quest to a Beard, #MurderTrending, All Boys Aren’t Blue, Black Girl Unlimited, Breathless, Crank, Dead End, Fences: a play, Flamer, Fun Home- A Family Tragicomic, Gender Queer, Heavy, Lawn Boy, Living Dead Girl, Looking for Alaska, Out of Darkness, The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives, The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, The Bluest Eyes, the girl who fell from the sky, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Haters, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Testaments (The Handmaid’s Tale 2), This book is gay.

“The political landscape in the United States is troublesome. A pandemic turned partisan, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building believing ‘stolen’ election lies from the former president and fundamental rights – like access to safe abortion – are being stripped from people at a state and local level,” wrote Zachary Jarrell news director with the student news media organization at the University of Cincinnati and a reporter for the Los Angeles Blade. “But, nothing keeps me up at night more than a GOP-led effort to ban books in schools, particularly those dealing with race, sexuality and gender identity.”

The wave of book bans — with more than 70 educational gag order bills being introduced in legislatures over the past month alone — have been largely led by right-wing groups funded by Charles Koch.

Author George M. Johnson, an LGBTQIA+ activist, appeared with host Amy Goodman on Democracy Now! to talk about the award-winning memoir-manifesto “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which deals with homophobia, transphobia and racism and has been targeted for removal in at least 15 states.

Johnson’s reflections on growing up Black and queer was named a 2020 Best Book of the Year by Amazon, the New York and Chicago public libraries and Kirkus Reviews.

In a series of personal essays, Johnson explored his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia.

From the memories of getting his teeth kicked out by bullies at age five, to flea marketing with his loving grandmother, to his first sexual relationships, his young-adult memoir weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys.

“Black storytelling has often been banned,” said Johnson. “My book is a tool so that Black queer kids and LGBTQ teens can see themselves and read about themselves and learn about themselves.”

In November 2021, Flagler County School Board member Jill Woolbright filed a report with a Florida sheriff’s office claiming that having the book on shelves in three district schools and it violates state obscenity laws.

Woolbright said she was concerned about the book’s “detailed descriptions” of masturbation, oral sex, and sodomy.

“It’s disingenuous for multiple reasons. There’s this misconception that this book is going to children—they’re using language like, ‘Do you think an eight-year-old should read this?’ And my response is, no, that’s why it’s geared for 14 to 18-year-olds,” said Johnson. “We also have to stop pretending like my book is what’s introducing [a] child to sex. It isn’t. [A] 14-year-old child, by the time they’ve read my book, may have already had sex. So them reading about a sex scene is possibly more about their own experience, in their own life.”

All Boys Aren’t Blue has been removed from school libraries in at least eight states, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Virginia and Texas but Johnson also says publicity over the book bans has given youth more access to the book.

Johnson argues the laws proposed by conservatives are “all about the fear of losing the control of the minds that they have had in this country since its early foundings.”

“Gender Queer” author Maia Kobabe explained in a Washington Post Op-Ed that “one of the charges thrown against the book was that it promoted pedophilia – based on a single panel depicting an erotic ancient Greek vase. Others simply called it pornography, a common accusation against work with themes of queer sexuality.”

“By high school, I had met multiple out gay, lesbian and bisexual people, but I didn’t meet an out trans or nonbinary person until I was in grad school. The only place I had access to information and stories about transgender people was in media – mainly, in books,” Kobabe added, highlighting the need to keep such literature in schools.

The GOP-led effort has gone as far as some officials calling for books to “burn.”

“I think we should throw those books in a fire,” said Rabih Abuismail, a school board member in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. A colleague of his, Kirk Twigg, agreed, saying he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”

If school administrators or parents are given licenses to ban books they don’t like from the public libraries, then we are one step closer to the death of the marketplace of ideas and our libraries will be filled not with books but with empty shelves.

The American way, the constitutional way, would be to buy more books with different viewpoints and add them — not scrub the shelves of every book that doesn’t fit a particular person’s political or religious views.

Book banning flies in the face of one of the bedrock principles of the Bill of Rights — Freedom of Expression — and it is not tolerated in America; except the Republican Party has found that exploiting people’s fears and inhibitions can help gain political support.

Republicans that undermine the American way should not be rewarded—whether they seek to overturn legitimate election results, silence unpopular free speech, or deprive accused individuals of legal counsel and fair trials—but instead they should be viewed for what they are: Dangerous traitors to the United States of America who have no claim on leadership.