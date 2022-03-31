Florida forces phony philosophy on students but fails to face facts

If Florida forces students to learn how victims suffered under Castro, Lenin, Stalin, Nicolás Maduro, Pol Pot, Mao Zedong it should also teach how US Blacks, Japanese-Americans & Indigenous Peoples endured poverty, starvation, forced migration & systemic lethal violence, too.

A bill that proposes public school students observe “Victims of Communism Day” and learn about the suffering under communist rule is rapidly heading toward legislative approval.

Another piece of legislation would would restrict discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, in the hope that Florida can suppress homosexuality by refusing to talk about it, even when frank conversation is the best way to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) children from bullies.

Republican Sen. Manny Diaz is sponsoring the legislation (SB 268) that would have students start observing on Nov. 7, 2023, the anniversary of the day in 1917, when Bolshevik Revolution forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government in the Russian capital.

If the bill becomes law, starting in the 2023-24 school year, high school students in American government class would receive at least 45 minutes of instruction on communism, a movement that has killed more than 100 million people, according to Diaz.

Republicans in Florida and other states are trying to rewrite history and censor what students learn, in an attempt to indoctrinate children with a sterilized version of events instead of telling uncomfortable truths about poverty, starvation, forced migration and other injustices.

Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Russia’s Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, Cambodia’s Pol Pot and China’s Mao Zedong are the figures mentioned in the legislation that aims to ensure students learn, “how victims suffered under these regimes through poverty, starvation, migration, systemic lethal violence, and suppression of speech.”

Capitalism began in the 16th century in England and went on to colonize half the planet in search of new markets, committed multiple genocides, forced people into slavery, and engaged in constant war.

Obviously, the death toll from capitalism is obscenely higher, considering the slave trade, all the bourgeois revolutions of the 17th-21st centuries, genocides in the period of colonialism, and the simple fact that poor people die when free markets are unaffordable.

The capitalist system, on the same timeline between 1917 and 1991, has by the same metrics killed more people than communism.

About 75 million of those deaths are from starvation alone in the last 10 years.

At least 18 million people die of other poverty-related causes every year in capitalist countries. That’s 180 million in the last decade.

There were many western-supported genocidal dictatorships and imperialist wars at the same time as the Cold War, too.

The number of dead Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian people as a result of US involvement over almost 20 years, is about 3½ million.

As many as 1 million people were killed by Indonesia’s Cold War regime in one of the biggest mass murders of the 20th century. The killers were never brought to justice, and many of them remain in power today. Meanwhile, the US government’s own role in the bloodshed remains unclear, as key documents related to the atrocity are classified.

On October 1, 1965, a group of army conspirators killed six generals in Jakarta, the country’s capital, and installed Maj. Gen. Suharto as Indonesia’s dictator for the next three decades. Declassified diplomatic cables reveal a surprising degree of American involvement in a brutal anti-communist purge in Indonesia, whose victims included potential opponents of their new regime, such as union members, small farmers, intellectuals, activists, and ethnic Chinese or anyone believed to be connected with left-leaning organizations.

During the genocide of 1994, members of the Hutu ethnic majority in the east-central African capitalist nation of Rwanda murdered as many as 800,000 people, mostly of the Tutsi minority.

The CIA collaborated with Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, to overthrow Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadeq in Iran. Ruhollah Khomeini stated that 60,000 men, women and children were martyred by the Shah’s regime.

The Federation of American Scientists found the Iranian secret police, SAVAK guilty of “the torture and execution of thousands of political prisoners” using torture methods that included “electric shock, whipping, beating, inserting broken glass and pouring boiling water into the rectum, tying weights to the testicles, and the extraction of teeth and nails.”

The outlawing of narcotic drugs, which gave rise to an enormous opportunity for organized crime, coincided with America’s imperial policy and the belief that the government had an obligation to US industrialists to create markets in every nation in the world, whether those nations liked it or not. But making drugs illegal also makes them more dangerous, since buyers don’t know the dosage when substances are mixed with impurities. Add something to capitalism’s death toll for organized crime violence and overdoses resulting from ignorance, but I dare not say how much.

Of course, these factors don’t factor in the sheer numbers killed by capitalism’s day-to-day brutalities, especially in the third world.

As Fred Magdoff and Michael D. Yates explain, capitalism is a thoroughly irrational and destructive system dependent on the daily exploitation and degradation of the majority of the world’s people by a tiny minority of business owners.

On a larger scale, Capitalism is killing the planet. Climate change resulting from burning fossil fuels, plastic pollution in the oceans, and widespread contamination by PFAS in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the globe are just a few of the deadly consequences of the free market economy.

Maybe it’s time to stop buying into our own destruction but consumers will not be aware that such an option exists, let alone perceive its logic, unless we teach children the unvarnished truth.

Florida does not want to do that. They just want to blame someone else so they can continue to keep their heads buried in the sand.

The bill allowing parents to sue their child’s school for compensation will hinder the ability of counselors and teachers to discuss biology and social development with students does not define what is deemed “not age-inappropriate” will only prevent students from accessing information that’s essential to their well-being and send a discriminatory message that being LGBT is inappropriate or wrong.

Disclosing an LGBT child’s sexual orientation to parents may lead to abuse, neglect or abandonment but Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill could explicitly require schools to ‘out’ students if they are other than straight and put a deadline on how soon they must tell the families.

Under the bill, educators would not be allowed to speak to primary school students about certain LGBTQ+ topics that are not labeled “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” by puritanical lawmakers who are catering to religious extremists.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled support for the controversial legislation, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, which passed the House in a 69-47 vote and advanced the bill through committee in the state Senate.

Republicans know that nobody in public school is teaching LGBTQ propaganda from secret lesson plans or indoctrintation American youth with communist ideologies, but by creating fear about things that do not exist, these charlatans gain political power.

It is a successful tactic that has worked for decades, allowing the GOP to turn the American Dream into a living nightmare for workers whose share of income has not kept pace with productivity as the national debt grows and our rotting infrastructure falls apart.

Until voters stop falling for con artists who call themselves “conservatives,” the situation will only get worse—but eventually, they may not let anyone talk about it.