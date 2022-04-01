Cumberland County fentanyl dealer sentenced to 51 months in prison

A Cumberland County man was sentenced to 51 months in prison on March 31, 2022 for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez, 36, of Millville, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl in April 2020.

On April 24, 2020, Figueroa-Martinez transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Upon arrival, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his car.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Vazquez sentenced Figueroa-Martinez to two years of supervised release.