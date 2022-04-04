20-year-old twins die in Trenton fire

A three-alarm fire killed 20-year-old twins who were trapped in a house in Trenton, where firefighters were injured.

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at 834 Carteret Avenue at about 6:45 pm on Saturday night.

The fire resulted in two fatalities, 20-year-old male twin brothers.

While two residents managed to evacuate the building, the brothers were trapped on the third floor.

Four firefighters were injured and taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

One of the firefighters sustained burns and three others suffered injuries due to a structure collapse, according to Trenton Fire Director Kenneth M. Douglas.

“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking, and we will do everything we can to support to get through this,” said Mayor W. Reed Gusciora.

The property owner, June Davis, told journalists, “Every bone in my body is hurt right now for those kids.”

The Red Cross New Jersey reported that it was assisting nine people from four families who were in need of temporary lodging, food and clothing.

It was shortly before 6:55 p.m. when the city’s 911 communications center was flooded with multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire with people trapped at 836 Carteret Avenue. Dispatched on the initial assignment were Engines 9, 8 and 1, Ladder 1, Rescue 1 and the North Battalion Chief.

As they were enroute, firefighters spotted a column of smoke rising into the sky in that direction. Based on the visible smoke column and the numerous 911 calls being received, the “All Hands” signal for a working fire was transmitted before firefighters even arrived on scene. The balance of the first alarm – Engine 10, Ladder 4, Special Services 1, and the South Battalion – was dispatched at that time.

“Engine 1 to responding battalion, I got a three-story semi, heavy fire Divisions 1, 2 and 3,” the captain of the first-arriving engine company radioed as he and his crew pulled up to find flames showing from all three floors of the home on the left side of a three-story duplex.

Seconds later, Engine 1’s captain added, “We got a report of victims on the third floor.”

First-due companies mounted an aggressive interior attack. Evidence of the tremendous amount of fire that those first firefighters encountered as they stretched the first hoseline into the inferno was clear from the next radio transmission.

“Do we have a backup [hose]line yet? We have fire behind us. We’re trying to make the second floor,” the captain reported as he and his crew, at risk of their own safety, tried to push forward to knock down flames and allow other firefighters to get to the upper floors to search for the trapped residents.

At about 7:06 p.m. a second alarm was called, followed about four minutes later by a third alarm. Those upgrades sent all remaining on-duty city companies – Engines 3, 6 and 7 and Ladder 2 – racing to the scene to combat the fire, which had also spread to the right side of the duplex (834 Carteret Avenue).

Trenton EMS personnel on scene reportedly transported two victims, one of whom may have jumped out of a window to escape. Other victims were still reportedly trapped inside the blazing home.

Interior conditions quickly deteriorated and became so unsafe that firefighters were ordered out the structures for a time and defensive exterior operations had to be implemented. Interior operations eventually resumed after the heaviest fire was knocked down.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m. it was reported that a partial collapse of an interior ceiling had occurred and additional ambulances were requested for three injured firefighters. All were reportedly transported to local hospitals.

At about 7:45 p.m. two mutual aid engine companies from Ewing and Hamilton townships were requested to the scene for additional manpower to assist with operations.

Investigators from the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office were called to assist the Trenton fire and police departments with the investigation.

Carteret Avenue was the scene of another fire about four months ago, on Dec. 10, 2021, that went to two alarms and damaged a pair of attached homes in the 900 block.