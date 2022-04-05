Clark man admits robbing bank

A Union County, New Jersey, man today admitted robbing a bank in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Seneca Wilson, 43, of Clark, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an indictment charging him with one count of bank robbery.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, at approximately 4:12 p.m., on April 7, 2021, Wilson entered the Kearny Bank in Rutherford.

He handed the teller a note in which he demanded money with no straps on the bills.

The teller then put approximately $2,300 in United States currency into a white plastic bag that Wilson took and walked out of the bank.

The bank robbery charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2022.