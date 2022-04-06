Brian Varela praised President Biden’s decision to use the Defense Production Act to boost American production of critical minerals that are key to building up our clean energy supply chains and the release of one million barrels per day for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which will moderate unreasonably inflated gasoline prices.

Varela, a Democratic congressional candidate in New Jersey’s heavily Democratic 8th District, is the CEO at Varemar Digital Marketing, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Kean University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UNC Kenan–Flagler Business School, an internationally accredited global business school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“These historic actions are the latest move by President Biden’s administration to lower energy costs for working families, but they have a much broader purpose,” said Varela. “When I go to Congress, I will work to improve the standard of living for American workers, who have only lost buying power as prices increased during the almost 30 years that Bob Menendez has been in Washington, DC.”

“President Biden’s action in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been smart and responsible, even if his every move is distorted by a chorus of neo-Nazi propagandists,” said Varela. “President Biden’s administration is aggressively investing in a wide range of clean energy technologies, which are intended to preserve our economy, create good-paying jobs, lower costs for American families, and combat the climate crisis.”

“Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine have resulted in disruptions to global energy markets that have demonstrated the urgent need to accelerate America’s clean energy transition, which will make our country more energy independent and much less vulnerable to the whims of dictators,” Varela said. “It is unfortunate that President Biden lacks support in Congress, which is largely populated by selfish senators and narcissistic politicians who are not representative of anyone you know.”

“The only comprehensive climate legislation ever to pass a chamber of Congress died without even getting a vote in the US Senate, where my opponent’s father sits after nearly 30 years in Washington,” said Varela, who pledged to do much more to influence on national and international energy policy than his challenger, who has failed to mention a single issue since becoming a candidate on January 6.

Senator Bob Menendez, whose son is the choice of moderate power brokers to run against progressive Democrats Brian Varela, has not commented on high gas prices since promising to keep them below $3 per gallon in

In 2008, Menendez said that $4 a gallon gas prices are an indication that politicians want to protect oil companies even when it comes at the expense of American families.

