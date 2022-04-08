Almost all Americans view foreign interference in US elections as a danger, whether it comes as the spread of misinformation over social media, cyberattacks aimed at voting systems, or corrupt efforts to influence U.S. politicians.

These have been confirmed by a number of researchers, ranging from a study by the Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world based on empirical social science research.

Most Americans (72%) say it is likely that Russia or other foreign governments will attempt to influence future elections.

Republicans are finding themselves on the defensive again after former President Trump openly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America’s top global adversary.

The remarks are the latest Trump-fueled headache for Republicans as the former leader appears blind to his years-long scandal over inviting Russian interference in America’s domestic political affairs despite Putin’s weeks-long, brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Some New Jersey civic leaders are seeing a disturbing foreign intervention taking place in the election for House of Representatives that may be traced back to a politician who is known to abuse his powers for personal gain, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

Senator Menendez apparently pulled some strings to orchestrate a photo-op for his unaccomplished 36-year-old son, Rob Menendez Jr., who joined Ambassador Marios Lysiotis of Cyprus and Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou of Greece, in Washington.

Cyprus Ambassador Marios Lysiotis, candidate Robert Menendez, Jr, Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou posed for a photo during an event intended to boost the campaign for the son of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez. These two foreign ambassadors sought to interfere in the congressional election by actively supporting the lawmaker’s son of after Senator Robert Menendez arranged to make Americans pay $26.8 million per year for five years to Greece. Robert Menendez, Jr is a crook just like his father.

While the arrangement may appear perfectly innocent, the meeting may have violated laws that forbid political candidiates from accepting any thing of value from foreign nationals, particularly from governments that are dependent on the father’s largesse.

The Markkula Center for Applied Ethics program says ethical dilemmas arising from foreign influence may plague political campaigns.

The Federal Election Campaign Act and FEC regulations include a broad prohibition on foreign national activity in connection with elections in the United States. 52 U.S.C. § 30121 and generally, 11 CFR 110.20. In general, foreign nationals are prohibited from the following activities:

Making any contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or making any expenditure, independent expenditure, or disbursement in connection with any federal, state or local election in the United States;

Making any contribution or donation to any committee or organization of any national, state, district, or local political party (including donations to a party nonfederal account or office building account);

Making any disbursement for an electioneering communication;

Making any donation to a presidential inaugural committee.

Knowingly engaging in these activities may be subject to an FEC enforcement action, criminal prosecution, or both.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) requires the registration of, and disclosures by, an “agent of a foreign principal” who, engages in “political activities” on behalf of a foreign principal. FARA is an important tool to identify foreign influence in the United States and address threats to national security.

Rob Menendez Jr. should be aware that a man using foreign money to fund tens of thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions that went to high-level U.S. government officials, including Donald Trump and Senator Menendez. Imaad Zuberi was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for those crimes.

As Steve Johnson, character education director at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, puts it, “We have to learn to deal with the times when it’s hard to be the kind of person we want to be.”

While majorities in both parties say this, this view is more widespread among Democrats than Republicans, with Democrats considerably more likely to consider efforts by foreign nations to influence the election to be a “major problem.”

Three-quarters of Americans are at least somewhat concerned that they have been exposed to misinformation, but less than half are equally concerned that they’ve spread misinformation, even unintentionally.

More Americans say that social media users (77%), social media companies (73%), and U.S. politicians (72%) bear quite a bit of responsibility for spreading misinformation than say the same about the U.S. government (48%), Russia (54%), China (53%), Iran (39%), or other foreign governments (41%).

Overall, roughly four-in-ten Americans (39%) say attempts by foreign governments to influence the 2020 election are very likely, with another 32% viewing this as somewhat likely. Just 27% say it is not too likely (20%) or not at all likely (7%) that these attempts will occur.

“Americans are more likely to blame U.S. politicians, social media companies, and social media users for the spread of misinformation than foreign governments,” said Sheila Kohanteb, the executive director of the Pearson Institute. “The results show that the public believes the spread of misinformation is an issue that the American government, companies, and individuals all need to try to address.”

Republican Senators Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Jim Risch are seen here with Greek Prime Minister and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, who appears to be urging foreign government officials to influence the primary election in which his son is a House candidate.

Majorities reported that U.S. politicians (70%), social media companies (67%), social media users (62%), and the U.S. government (62%) are all responsible for trying to stop the spread of misinformation.

“There is a significant bipartisan consensus among the American public that the spread of misinformation is a problem,” said Trevor Tompson, director of the AP-NORC Center. “The study illustrates that many Americans believe the spread of misinformation is an issue that is directly impacting them, their friends, and their families.”

This survey was conducted by the Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts at the University of Chicago and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research with funding from NORC at the University of Chicago.

The Department of Justice recently unsealed two indictments charging four employees of a Russian Ministry of Defense research institute and three officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) along with their co-conspirators—all Russian nationals who worked for the Russian government—with conducting computer intrusions that targeted the global energy sector between 2012 and 2018, in two separate conspiracies.

In total, these Russian hacking campaigns targeted thousands of computers, at hundreds of companies and organizations, in approximately 135 countries.

A June 2021 indictment returned in the District of Columbia, United States v. Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh, concerns two separate emergency shutdowns at a foreign targeted facility. The conspiracy subsequently attempted to hack the computers of a U.S. company that managed similar critical infrastructure entities in the United States.

An August 2021 indictment returned in the District of Kansas, United States v. Pavel Aleksandrovich Akulov, et al., details allegations about an FSB scheme to compromise the computers of hundreds of entities related to the energy sector worldwide.

Access to such systems would have provided the Russian government the ability to, among other things, disrupt and damage such computer systems at a future time of its choosing.

Five men were charged on March 16, 2022, with spying on Chinese dissidents living in the US — with one of the government agents accused of planning to sabotage a veteran’s congressional run by seducing him with a sex worker, according to federal prosecutors.

All five cases are being prosecuted by the Eastern District of New York, and the defendants allegedly targeted a politician candidate, an artist and pro-democracy advocates involved in activism around Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Yan Xiong, a candidate for a Democratic congressional in New York, is a U.S. military veteran who was a leader of the pro-democracy 1989 Tiananmen Square demonstrations in Beijing, PRC. After Communist leaders lost patience with the crowd, they sent troops armed with assault rifles and tanks that fired at the protesters, killing and wounding thousands.

The defendants, three of whom are currently in custody, are facing significant prison time for their schemes to silence critics of the People’s Republic of China.

Two complaints were unsealed, and one amended complaint was authorized in federal court charging five defendants with various crimes related to efforts by the secret police of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to stalk, harass and spy on Chinese nationals residing in Queens, New York, and elsewhere in the United States.

But while China and Russia are very much in the spotlight, friendlier nations such as Israel, Greece, Cyprus and others are still prohibited from interfering in US elections.

Imaad Shah Zuberi was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips for concealing his work as a foreign agent while lobbying high-level U.S. government officials, including both Senator Robert Menendez and former President Donald Trump.

Federal Election Commission records show that Zuberi contributed thousands of dollars to both Trump and Menendez, who seems to be treading dangerously close to illegal conduct as he hopes to put his son in Congress.

“Zuberi turned acting as an unregistered foreign agent into a business enterprise,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “He used foreign money to fund illegal campaign contributions that bought him political influence, and used that influence to lobby U.S. officials for policy changes on behalf of numerous foreign principals.”

Alexander Hamilton said, “One of the weak sides of republics, among their numerous advantages, is that they afford too easy an inlet to foreign corruption.”