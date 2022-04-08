Shooting at American Dream Mall

The 21st century is certainly changing what it means for people to experience American Dream.

New Jersey State Police reported that one man was shot and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired inside the American Dream mall in East Rutherford just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The $5.7 billion shopping center, which features the only indoor ski park in the US along with an indoor water park and amusement rides, opened in 2019 in the shadow of MetLife Stadium.

The Rutherford Police Department said there was a single shooting victim during the incident at the American Dream Mall, with three possible suspects who fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Police said there is no threat to the public but the incident remains under investigation, and the 3 million-square-foot retail and entertainment fantasia located near New Jersey’s Meadowlands was expected to reopen today.

American Dream was locked down after the shooting, creating chaos at the massive shopping and entertainment complex where parents got separated from their children as patrons ran to safety.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at the American Dream Mall and @NJSP has set up a command post,” said Gov. Phil Murphy on Twitter. “We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.”

Shoppers and mall employees on social media posted messages saying that the mall was on lockdown but New Jersey State Police determined that there was no active shooter at the shopping center by around 8: 15 p.m.

“By far, the scariest moment in my life! We were at the American Dream Mall when we heard two gunshots coming not too far from where we were. There weren’t too many people around us but we all just froze for a second and then ran to the parking lot,” said shopper Edyta Martula, of Secaucus, a senior vice president at Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union. “We made it out before the lockdown and are still shaken up by what happened. I just heard reports that it was at the parking lot but that’s not what we heard. It was definitely inside the mall.”

“The mall is secure & troopers are in the process of safely removing patrons,” State Police said on Twitter. “Anyone looking to meet up with family members is asked to go to lot 26. The American Dream will remain closed.”

