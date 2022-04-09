31-year-old man who was shot dead on Saturday is Trenton’s 9th murder victim

The Mercer County Prosecutors Office said a 31-year-old Trenton man who was shot and killed on Saturday at 1:54 a.m., is the ninth homicide victim so far this year.

Trenton Police found Leroy Davis laying in front of 205 Perry Street after they responded to two Shotspotter activations in the area.

Trenton Police also received several 9-1-1 calls reporting that a man was shot.

Officers located the victim T.E.M.S. transported Davis to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating.

Trenton murders continue to grow at an alarming rate in 2022.

During each of the last two years, there were 40 homicides.

Davis is the ninth homicide of 2022.

Looking back at 2020, Trenton did not have nine homicides on record until May 17, and in 2021, it was May 29 before the city reached 9 murders.

It is alarming that we are still in the beginning of April and the homicide count is already 9 for 2022 over a month ahead of the rate of the two bloodiest years in Trenton’s history.

Names of the 2022 homicide victims in the City of Trenton:

2/15/2022 Antwone Barnes, 37, of Trenton, Stabbing

2/23/2022 Leonardo Fernandez, 32, of Trenton, Stabbing

3/01/2022 Shimon Nesmith Jr., 19, of Trenton, Shooting

3/03/2022 Helen Nelson, 73, of Trenton, Physical Assault

3/15/2022 Albert L. Barnes, 46, of Trenton, Shooting

3/25/2022 Sequoya Bacon-Jones, 9, of Trenton, Shooting

3/31/2022 Tahaad Goss, 16, of Trenton, Shooting Under Investigation

4/07/2022 Jaquir Queen, 26, of Willingboro, Shooting

4/09/2022 Leroy Davis, 31, of Trenton, Shooting