Brooklyn subway shooting

More than a dozen people were shot in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning and the Fire Department of New York said it found “several undetonated devices” at the location.

The shooting happened around 8:30 am in Sunset Park, near Fourth Avenue and 36th Street. The NYPD said there are no active explosive devices at this time. No arrests have been made and the motive is not clear.

City officials said that 13 people were transported to area hospitals, while NYPD Detective Francis Sammon reported that five people were shot, one of them in critical condition.

A possible smoke device was detonated at the station.

Police said, according to a preliminary report, a male perpetrator possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest fled the scene.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS. Please stay clear of the area.

The NYPD tweeted to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates the subways, says they are also investigating the incident and that D, N and R trains are holding in both directions in Brooklyn.

The FDNY said they were called to the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood for a smoke condition at about 8:30 a.m. There, multiple people were found shot and the devices were discovered, the FDNY said.