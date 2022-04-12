Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself

In the wake of reports that Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, communicated with former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff and urged him to pursue efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, Americans think 52 – 39 percent that the judge should not participate in any cases that have to do with the 2020 presidential election, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released recently.

Democrats say 79 – 14 percent and independents say 53 – 38 percent that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from 2020 election cases, while Republicans say 64 – 28 percent that he should not.

Americans say 47 – 39 percent that Ginni Thomas’ political activity poses an ethical problem for her husband, the Supreme Court Justice.

“Being one of nine justices serving on the highest court of the land, should Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas be forced to step aside from any ruling on the 2020 presidential election because of his wife’s purported efforts to reverse the election? With his ethics under fire, a slight majority of Americans say yes, he should recuse himself,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

TRUMP 2020 ELECTION

When it comes to the 2020 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to change the results, 46 percent of Americans think Trump committed a crime, while 48 percent think he did not.

Democrats think 87 – 10 percent that Trump committed a crime, while Republicans think 90 – 6 percent that he did not. Forty-six percent of independents think Trump committed a crime, while 47 percent think he did not.

“From the storming of the Capitol on January 6th to his tape-recorded efforts to reverse results in Georgia, former President Trump has faced ethical questions regarding his post-election behavior. But did he break the law? Americans are closely divided on whether or not he did,” added Malloy.

NATO

Roughly 8 in 10 Americans (81 percent) think U.S. membership in NATO is either very important (53 percent) or somewhat important (28 percent) for the security of the United States, while 16 percent think it’s not so important (8 percent) or not important at all (8 percent).

Roughly two-thirds of Americans (68 percent) view NATO as playing an important role in global security and that the U.S. should remain a member of NATO, while 24 percent say other NATO countries don’t contribute enough as members and that the U.S. should be independent from NATO.

“As America’s sturdy partnership with NATO is put to a test in Ukraine, Americans give a positive assessment of the strategic value of the 30-nation partnership and believe the U.S. should remain a member,” added Malloy.

UKRAINE & REFUGEES

Americans support 76 – 19 percent accepting Ukrainian refugees into the United States.

The U.S. has said it will accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. Forty-five percent of Americans think that number is about right, while 26 percent say that number is too few, and 23 percent say that number is too many.

PUTIN

Eighty percent of Americans agree with President Biden’s description of Russian President Vladimir Putin when he called him a “murderous dictator,” while 14 percent disagree with President Biden’s description.

When Americans were asked whether President Biden should have said that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, 44 percent think he should have said it, while 49 percent say he should not have said it.

BIDEN

Americans give President Biden a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating with 9 percent not offering an opinion. This compares to a negative 36 – 55 percent job approval rating in a Quinnipiac University poll a week ago.

In today’s poll, registered voters give Biden a negative 40 – 54 percent job approval rating with 6 percent not offering an opinion. This compares to a negative 38 – 55 percent job approval rating a week ago.

Americans were asked about Biden’s handling of three issues:

the response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 47 percent disapprove;

the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: 42 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

the economy: 35 percent approve, while 59 percent disapprove.

When it comes to Biden’s personal traits, Americans were asked whether or not Biden…

cares about average Americans: 48 percent say yes, while 49 percent say no;

is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no;

has good leadership skills: 39 percent say yes, while 57 percent say no.

CONGRESS: APPROVALS & MID-TERMS

Americans give Republicans in Congress a negative 29 – 61 percent job approval rating.

Americans give Democrats in Congress a negative 35 – 57 percent job approval rating.

Americans are split on which party they would want to see win control of the United States House of Representatives as 44 percent say the Republican Party, while 43 percent say the Democratic Party.

Americans are also split on which party they would want to see win control of the United States Senate as 46 percent say the Republican Party, while 44 percent say the Democratic Party.

RISE IN PRICES

Americans were asked when thinking about their financial situation which one of the following economic issues worries them the most right now. They say:

the price of gas and consumer goods: 59 percent;

the cost of housing or rent: 25 percent;

the stock market: 8 percent;

their job situation: 4 percent.

Fifty-one percent of Americans say the costs linked to the recent rise in prices on things such as food and gas have caused them to put off purchases of big items such as furniture or appliances, while 46 percent say they have not.

1,436 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed from March 31st – April 4th with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Doug Schwartz, Ph.D. since 1994, conducts independent, non-partisan national and state polls on politics and issues. Surveys adhere to industry best practices and are based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.

Visit poll.qu.edu or www.facebook.com/quinnipiacpoll