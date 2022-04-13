Colorado man arrested for selling New Jersey unlawful firearms via Internet

A Colorado man was arrested today for conspiring to unlawfully transport firearms via the internet to New Jersey.

Hunter Weeks, 22, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested in Colorado and is charged by complaint with conspiracy to unlawfully transport firearms, and possession and transportation of an unregistered firearm. He is scheduled make his initial appearance today in the District of Colorado.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, undercover law enforcement agents communicated with several individuals, including Weeks, via a social media platform where individuals advertised for sale various narcotics and firearms from February 2021 through July 2021.

During this time period, Weeks’ fingerprints were found on the parcels used to mail three firearms from addresses in Colorado to New Jersey that were sold to the undercover agents, including: a Glock firearm with an auto sear switch, making it a fully-automatic firearm; an Uzi assembled to function as machine gun; and an AR-15 firearm.

The count of conspiracy to unlawfully transport firearms charge carries a statutory maximum of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The possession of unregistered firearms charge carries a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.