Menendez machine forces Brian Varela off the June Democratic primary ballot

As a result of a petition challenge filed by the Hudson County Democratic Organization, which is supporting the son of corrupt US Senator Robert Menendez to replace retiring Rep. Albio Sires, progressive Democrat Brian Varela will be denied a spot on the June primary election ballot.

Varela and his lawyer, Flavio L. Komuves, who was New Jersey Deputy Public Advocate in charge of the voting rights program for four years, appeared before administrative law Judge Joann Candido during a marathon two-day court hearing that lasted over 16 hours.

In the end, the 589 signatures that Varela submitted, were eroded to the point that disqualified names brought his total below the 200 needed to qualify.

The Hudson County-based district includes many impoverished or highly transient working middle-class residents as well as a large number of immigrants, but instead of making sure more citizens are registered to vote, the Hudson County Democratic Organization exploited that disenfranchisement to prevent the most capable challenger from facing Robert Menendez Jr.

Varela reacted gracefully.

“Yesterday, we officially withdrew from the 2022 Democratic Primary after realizing we would not be meeting the required signature threshold,” said Varela. “Today, I leave this race with gratitude for all of those that supported this Herculean challenge of a race.”

“We gave this an incalculable amount of effort and energy, but it was not in vain,” said Varela. “We have learned so much more about our community and now have a much deeper understanding about the obstacles faced by our people every day. We understand the importance of addressing pressing issues such as the cost of living, cost of healthcare, lack of access to childcare, etc. and we are prepared to keep fighting to make this country a better place!”

“The most important thing that I want my supporters to know, I am not walking away from you; I am going to be walking beside you,” said Varela. “Rest assured, my sense of justice and my determination to contribute will lead me down this path once more. I commit to staying on my mission of leaving this world a SIGNIFICANTLY better place.”

“We had so many amazing individuals and organizations that were cheering us on. Your voices still echo,” said Varela. “I will carry them with me and use that as a source of motivation to keep on.”

“We created a movement that challenged near impossible odds and captured the attention of the media, as well as supporters and non-supporters alike,” said Varela. “Everyone loves a good underdog story but my story is not done. Fire creates steel. I have fortified my courage, my strength and my resolve to rise again and fight another day.”

“I appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you for your faith in me. One day not far from now, I will ask you to put your faith in me again. I look forward to what my future holds and hope you will be there as my next journey begins,” said Varela.

Before he was forced off the ballot, Varela was endorsed by Humanity Forward and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Varela vowed to work to organize anti-establishment Democrats and help build an army capable of striking back against nepotism and corruption.

The junior Menendez raised $839,257 for his campaign, according to published reports, and his father said that a $175,000 in Congress would mean a pay cut for the 36-year-old first time contender—but although he is not at all representative of the impoverished district, without Varela in the race, the Senator’s son is likely to be elected to the House of Representatives.