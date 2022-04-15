Attorney General investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Edison

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday in Edison.

The identity of the one male civilian who sustained fatal injuries is not being released at this time. No one else was injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Judson Street in Edison.

Edison Police Officers were called to a residence where they encountered the decedent.

During the encounter, two officers discharged their service weapon, fatally wounding the individual.

A sharp-edged weapon was recovered near the decedent. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the individual, who was pronounced deceased on scene via telemetry at 4:41 p.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conducts the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.