Three men charged with sexual assault after tying up woman lured from bar

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a criminal sexual assault that took place at a residence in Marlboro Township, according to acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township, each 24 years of age, are all charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree criminal restraint.

An investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau and the Marlboro Township Police Department revealed that on the night of Saturday, April 2, the three defendants gathered at a Manalapan bar, where they met the victim, an adult female, for the first time.

Later on that night, the investigation revealed, the defendants brought the victim back to Gallucci’s residence, where they allegedly restrained her against her will in a bedroom and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

All three men were taken into custody on Friday, April 8 and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) in Freehold Township pending detention hearings to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

“This was a disturbingly coordinated and predatory attack,” said Linskey. “We commend the courage of the victim in coming forward to report what happened to her, and we look forward to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Investigators are actively seeking additional information about the activities of these three defendants, and photos of each are being distributed along with this press release.

Linskey said anyone with any information should contact Detective Kayla Santiago of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau at 732-431-7160, Ext. 3588, or Marlboro Township Police Department Detective Ed Ungrady at 732-536-0100.

Readers who feel the need to remain anonymous but have information about a crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400, or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Office’s Special Victims Bureau.

Gallucci is being represented by Yan Katsnelson, Esq., while Gathy and Hondo are being represented by Mario Gallucci, Esq., both attorneys with offices on Staten Island.

If convicted, these defendants would face up to 20 years imprisonment on the Aggravated Sexual Assault charges, up to 10 years on the Sexual Assault charges, and up to 5 years on the Criminal Restraint charges. In addition, the defendants would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan’s Law.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.