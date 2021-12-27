United States bars immigration from 88 nations due to coronavirus spread

With the understanding of the growing number of COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant spelling out a new disease trajectory, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is releasing updated guidance for isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers, decreasing their isolation time after infection with COVID-19, and warning travelers to be cautious.

The CDC added eight new destinations to its highest-risk Level 4 category for travel, including Finland, Lebanon, Spain, Monaco, San Marino, Gibraltar, Chad and the Caribbean nation of Bonaire.

A Level 4 travel health notice is the highest of the CDC’s risk categories, signifying that a country is reporting more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people. That level of infection is deemed to present a “very high” Covid-19 risk and Americans are warned to “avoid travel,” per CDC guidance.

As of now, 88 countries around the world are at Level 4 on the CDC’s Covid-19 risk map. Notably, the United States is also shaded dark red on the CDC’s world map, as it has been for much of the pandemic.

Among the Level 4 nations are Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Estonia, Eswatini, and Faroe Islands.

Also on the list are France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey (part of the UK), Jordan, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Maldives, Martinique, Mauritius, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, and New Caledonia.

The list also includes the Netherlands, Niger, North Macedonia, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal, Réunion, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe.

Additionally, CDC is releasing an update to guidance for contingency and crisis management in the setting of significant healthcare worker shortages.